29th March 2021
Uncategorized

Catholic Church warned against celebrating Easter

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Archbishop Stephen Ameyu | Credit | Radio Bakhita

An official at the Ministry of Health has advised the Catholic Church against proceeding with plans to reopen churches during the Easter holidays.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager says lockdown measures exist to slow down the transmission of the virus.

This came after the church announced it would welcome believers on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.

But there is a ban on social and religious gathering imposed in South Sudan.

Early this month, the National Taskforce on Coronavirus extended the partial lockdown for another one month with planned punitive measures against violators.

It shut down all businesses except essential services like food, medicines and fuel.

The taskforce also imposed restrictions on public transportation, weddings, clubbing and parties, among others.

However, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, who has requested the authorities, insists that the church will mark the Easter holidays despite the lockdown.

“We think that even without an okay from them, we will have at least the celebration of the Easter with few selected people….with social distancing as usual,” Archbishop Stephen Ameyu told Eye Radio.

In response, the Coronavirus Incident Manager at the health ministry said it would be self-destructive for the church to expose its believers to the pandemic.

Dr. Richard Laku warned against violating the public health measures.

-“This is about moral responsibility. It’s not that we don’t want people to pray; we want to protect them. When they go to church, the bishop or priests may catch the virus. And you know people are now dying from it,” Dr Laku stated.

Easter is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide.

It commemorates Jesus’ resurrection from death, as written in the Christian bible.

