2nd April 2021
Celebrate Easter at home — Cleric

Celebrate Easter at home — Cleric

Author: Obaj Okuj/Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

File: Religious leaders from the Council of Churches during a prayer/Eye Radio.

As Christians begin Easter holidays, a cleric has urged South Sudanese who subscribe to the faith to pray from home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

As of April 1, six new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 10,203.

Paul Yugusuk, the Archbishop of the Central Equatoria Internal Provence of the Episcopal Church says Easter can be celebrated anywhere.

“Please you are the church, pray at home with your family, pray for the nation and pray for peace,” Bishop Yugusuk told Eye Radio while encouraging people to mark the day from home since it is “much safer to pray in small groups.”

“For those who are displaced, please mind your distance and keep safe and this is how we will celebrate. I just want to ask our people of South Sudan let’s celebrate this Easter joyfully, hopefully, and peacefully in our residences as much as possible and not in our churches,” he added.

His statement comes days after the Catholic Church announced it would welcome believers on Good Friday (today), despite the partial lockdown.

Early this month, the National Taskforce on Coronavirus extended the ban on social and religious gatherings, including weddings, clubbing and parties, among others.

It warned of punitive measures against violators.

But the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba said a few selected people –socially distanced –would converge in churches during Easter even without an okay from the taskforce.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager responded by saying it would be self-destructive for the catholic church to expose its believers to the pandemic.

Easter is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide.

It commemorates Jesus’ resurrection from death.

Many Christians worldwide celebrate Easter with special church services, music, candlelight, flowers and the ringing of church bells.

In addition to Easter’s religious significance, it is seen as a special day for spending time with family and friends and enjoying delicious food.

