Central African President Touadéra wins re-election

The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has been re-elected after securing nearly 54% of the votes.

The electoral commission said the results made a second round runoff unnecessary.

Former Prime Minister, Anicet George Pologuele, finished a distant second with just 21% of the votes, while Martin Ziguele finished third with 7% of the votes.

There were a total of 16 candidates running for president – including three women.

Opposition candidates have said the election was riddled with massive irregularities.

The vote took place despite an offensive by a coalition of armed rebel groups which left thousands unable to cast their ballots.

The government has accused the former President François Bozizé, who was barred from standing in the poll, of staging an attempted coup.

He’s denied the allegations but said he supported the rebels.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation, accusing Mr Bozizé of acts of destabilisation and rebellion.

