5th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Central African President Touadéra wins re-election

Central African President Touadéra wins re-election

Author: BBC | Published: 4 hours ago

President Touadéra rejected calls from the opposition to postpone the vote/Reuters

The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has been re-elected after securing nearly 54% of the votes.

The electoral commission said the results made a second round runoff unnecessary.

Former Prime Minister, Anicet George Pologuele, finished a distant second with just 21% of the votes, while Martin Ziguele finished third with 7% of the votes.

There were a total of 16 candidates running for president – including three women.

Opposition candidates have said the election was riddled with massive irregularities.

The vote took place despite an offensive by a coalition of armed rebel groups which left thousands unable to cast their ballots.

The government has accused the former President François Bozizé, who was barred from standing in the poll, of staging an attempted coup.

He’s denied the allegations but said he supported the rebels.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation, accusing Mr Bozizé of acts of destabilisation and rebellion.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba 1

Journalist Diana John Wani passes on in Juba

Published Thursday, December 31, 2020

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors 2

Activist criticizes Kiir over appointment of deputy governors

Published Saturday, January 2, 2021

Kiir appoints SPLM, SPLM-IO deputy state governors 3

Kiir appoints SPLM, SPLM-IO deputy state governors

Published Thursday, December 31, 2020

South Sudan Ambassador to Ghana dies in Juba 4

South Sudan Ambassador to Ghana dies in Juba

Published Thursday, December 31, 2020

Kiir appeals to ‘brothers and sisters in SSOMA to silence the gun’ 5

Kiir appeals to ‘brothers and sisters in SSOMA to silence the gun’

Published Friday, January 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mundari leaders push to unite conflicting communities

Published 10 mins ago

We registered few crimes this festive season—Police

Published 52 mins ago

Central African President Touadéra wins re-election

Published 4 hours ago

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors

Published 18 hours ago

Army arrest five armed civilians for blocking Juba-Rumbek road

Published 21 hours ago

‘King of Sudanese jazz’ dispels rumours of his death

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.