Central bank has no plans to introduce 5,000-pound bill, governor

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Central Bank Governor Dier Tong addresses the media in Juba on Thursday, April 1, 2021 | Credit| Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Bank of South Sudan has denied planning on introducing another higher denomination banknote of 5000 pounds.

There has been an alleged high-value note circulating on social media, bearing features similar to the current 10 South Sudanese pounds.

In response, the central bank governor termed the banknote as “fake”.

“It is fake and we have no any plan at the moment to introduce 5,000 SSP note and we have not done any work, leave alone even printing of that note,” Dier Tong told reporters in Juba on Monday.

In February this year, the central bank launched and introduced 1,000-pound banknote.

It argued that the introduction of the new higher denomination is meant to complement the existing banknotes, to ensure customer convenience, and bring about efficiency in the printing of currency to generate savings for the country.

