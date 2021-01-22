CES police commissioner passes on in Juba

The police commissioner of Central Equatoria State and assistant IGP has passed on at the age of 67.

Lieutenant General John Jol Bod Bod died on Thursday, Jan 21 at a hospital in Juba where he was receiving treatment for throat cancer.

“He was at Freedom hospital until he passed away this morning,” the police spokesperson confirmed.

“We passed our condolences to the entire police family and his family,” Major General Daniel Justin said on Eye Radio.

The late had just returned from India where the doctors described his health situation as “too late” to treat.

The police say the funeral of the deceased is taking place at his home in Hai Jerusalem, along the Immigration office road in Juba.

Not much is known about the late, but he served in various police departments, including being the assistant Inspector General of Police for Traffic and later becoming the police commissioner of Central Equatoria state.

