24th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Villages along the Juba-Nimule road have suffered numerous insecurity challenges/Credit| Louis Berger.

A traditional chief and his son were shot dead Saturday evening in a village along the Nimule-Juba highway.  

According to a community leader in the area, chief Santino Wani and his son Elia Santino were gunned down at around 5 PM at their home in Molujore village, near Jebelen, about 27 miles from Juba.

The chief’s son, Elia Santino was said to have been about 30 years old.

Lanjino Michael Kuk says the motive for the killings is unclear, but he blames armed cattle herders for the crime.

“We have a chief shot dead with his son at home, 27 miles in Molujore before Nyerjebi Jebelen along Juba-Nimule road, and the day before yesterday, the cattle herders came and took more than 30 heads of goats,” Mr. Michael told Eye Radio on Sunday.

The killers of Santino and his son are still at large, he added.

The community leader says armed cattle herders are a source of insecurity in the area.

He revealed that one day ago, another man, Oleo Sebit was also killed along the Juba-Torit road when a vehicle he was picked from a vehicle he was traveling in.

Mr. Michael Kuk called n the national government to secure the two roads.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 2

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 3

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 4

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 5

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Published 4 hours ago

Juba Mayor orders traders to reduce commodity prices

Published 5 hours ago

S.Sudan wants to be ‘engaged’ in GERD talks

Published 14 hours ago

DR Congo to evacuate city as volcano erupts near Goma

Published 17 hours ago

Cattle herders vacating Lainya, says commissioner

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.