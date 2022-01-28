Chief who spent almost a year in jail for disobeying governor Ayieny released

A local chief in Warap State has been released after spending almost a year in jail for allegedly quarrelling with the governor and disturbing peace in the state.

This is according to Ring Deng, the state information minister.

Chief Arol Kuol Arol also known as Arol Gangdit, was arrested in March last year on charges of disobeying Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu by refusing to turn up in his meetings.

“He was detained in March last year and reason was he violated orders from the former governor Bona Panek. Panek went to Warap Town to hold a meeting but he refused to turn up,” Deng told Eye Radio.

“Bona Panek issued an arrest warrant and he was taken to Kuajok town and the same day he was released.”

Arol Gangdit was also detained briefly last year by the former governor Bona Panek for the same reason of not attending meetings.

“When Aleu came in and held a meeting, he did the same, then Aleu sent his guy to get him at his house. After he was brought, he was questioned why he abstain himself from the government and he quarreled with the governor.”

“The chief that was detained by the government of Warap State has been released. The chief called Arol Gangdit, his colleagues came to request the governor to release Arol Gangdit. Arol was detained simply because he was against peace.”

Deng now says the chief has been released after confessing his guilt.

“Since he accepted the peace, he was immediately released.”

However, it is not clear why the chief refuses to attend governors meetings.

The chief who spent almost a year in jail was released without trial.

