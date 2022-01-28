28th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Chief who spent almost a year in jail for disobeying governor Ayieny released

Chief who spent almost a year in jail for disobeying governor Ayieny released

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 40 seconds ago

Aleu Ayieny Aleu, Warrap state governor talks to the media after meeting First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Juba, South Sudan. Credit| Office of the First Vice President/Facebook

A local chief in Warap State has been released after spending almost a year in jail for allegedly quarrelling with the governor and disturbing peace in the state.

This is according to Ring Deng, the state information minister.

Chief Arol Kuol Arol also known as Arol Gangdit, was arrested in March last year on charges of disobeying Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu by refusing to turn up in his meetings.

“He was detained in March last year and reason was he violated orders from the former governor Bona Panek. Panek went to Warap Town to hold a meeting but he refused to turn up,” Deng told Eye Radio.

“Bona Panek issued an arrest warrant and he was taken to Kuajok town and the same day he was released.”

Arol Gangdit was also detained briefly last year by the former governor Bona Panek for the same reason of not attending meetings.

“When Aleu came in and held a meeting, he did the same, then Aleu sent his guy to get him at his house. After he was brought, he was questioned why he abstain himself from the government and he quarreled with the governor.”

“The chief that was detained by the government of Warap State has been released. The chief called Arol Gangdit, his colleagues came to request the governor to release Arol Gangdit. Arol was detained simply because he was against peace.”

Deng now says the chief has been released after confessing his guilt.

“Since he accepted the peace, he was immediately released.”

However, it is not clear why the chief refuses to attend governors meetings.

The chief who spent almost a year in jail was released without trial.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 1

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 2

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 3

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world 4

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world

Published Wednesday, January 26, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 5

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chief who spent almost a year in jail for disobeying governor Ayieny released

Published 40 seconds ago

Visually-impaired man appeals for help to educate his children

Published 47 mins ago

Maridi Episcopal Church celebrates 100 years

Published 2 hours ago

Partners supporting women urged to cooperate with Gender ministry

Published 2 hours ago

Lakes, Central Equatoria announce cracking down on criminals evading justice

Published 3 hours ago

Family of S Sudanese man killed by police in Khartoum calls for justice

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.