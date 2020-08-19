Chinese medical team arrives in Juba to help combat Covid-19

A team of medical experts from China has arrived in Juba to boost the coronavirus response efforts in South Sudan.

The group left Hefei, Anhui province, China on Tuesday to support frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed new challenges to already strained health systems in South Sudan, according to the World Health Organization.

South Sudan confirmed its first coronavirus incidence on 5 April 2020 and has since recorded 2,494 cumulative cases.

The eight medical experts were dispatched to the country by China’s National Health Commission.

Upon arrival on Wednesday afternoon, the team immediately assessed the prevention and control measures put in place at the Juba International Airport.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said while in the country, they will provide expert views on how to safely conduct patients’ treatment and laboratory tests.

“They will engage with our experts and exchange some experience. They will interact with medical advisory panel that composes of medical experts who are in the forefront fighting Covid-19,” Dr. Loi Thou told Eye Radio.

About 118 healthcare workers have been infected by the coronavirus while at work in South Sudan.

The WHO notes that frontline workers require enhanced skills on collection of samples for laboratory investigation where there is a potential risk of exposure and infections.

The Chinese doctors are expected to guide and train the South Sudanese medical professionals on infection prevention and control.

China has so far sent medical expert to 12 countries in Africa, including South Sudan.

It also brought in additional medical supplies to Juba this afternoon.