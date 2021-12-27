Citizens applaud organized forces for peaceful Christmas

Members of the public have applauded the organized forces for keeping law and order during the Christmas, saying the event this year was peaceful.



On Christmas day, the national and state governments deployed joint security forces in major towns and residential areas across the country.

This was to ensure safety and protection of the citizens and their properties.

Speaking on the Dawn Show; Juba, Wau, Yambio, and Renk residents expressed satisfaction with the work of the security forces.

Mbilia Marriam from Wau said: “The security was really good and I would like to thank the government. I have really got fresh air. Each year, December didn’t go well, but this year everyone is at peace. Let people continue with this spirit from home to work and to the country and we will all be fine.”

“The celebrations went well, there was nothing bad. Nobody has fought with his colleagues. We came to Wau and we are returning to Mapel this morning,” Mr. Brown from Wau said.

“I thank God, the Almighty. Nothing bad has happened in Tongping. And I hope it is the same in the ten states of South Sudan and the three administrative areas – and all the land of South Sudan. I never heard something bad,” Chuol George Majak from Tongpiny said.

“I want to thank those responsible for having provided good security. There was cooperation between the community Wash group and the security and they managed to control those who disrupt prayers. This is the spirit we want between security and the common citizens.” said Ustaz Majiok from IDPs camp in Juba.

“It has never been like this before. Because of violence by then, many people had escaped. But now many of them have returned to the normal villages and to their normal towns,” unidentified caller from Rumbek said during the dawn show.

Meanwhile, in Lakes states, the residents there have described this year’s Christmas as the best ever in nearly a decade of experiencing inter communal violence.

But due improved security, the state capital, Rumbek has reportedly witnessed an influx of returnees who rejoined with the families on Christmas.

The Press Secretary in the Office of Governor in Lakes state said Christmas this year is one of the best since law and order was restored in the state.

“This is one of the best as you can see people are moving freely because of the total calmness that has come into the state through the auspicious of Riiny Tueny who has brought smile into the faces of people of Lakes state,” the press secretary in the office of governor in Lakes state.