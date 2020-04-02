Citizens doubt gov’t is implementing anti-Covid-19 measures

Some members of the public say they are disappointed in the government for exerting “little effort” to combat the coronavirus.

According to the ministry of health and the World Health Organization, South Sudan is coronavirus-free.

As preventive measures, the government banned international travels, imposed night curfew from 8pm to 6am, closed down nonessential businesses, among others.

However, some members of the public have criticized the government, saying the measures are not enough to combat the virus in the country.

“We don’t really understand these leaders, you only see the First Vice President going to J1 and from J1 to his residence, and meeting after meeting,” said one Isaac.

“There is nothing practical they are doing such as sensitizing people on coronavirus.”

Recently, the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health announced that there were no enough facilities to quarantine arrivals.

Dr Makur Koriom said unless they showed coronavirus-like symptoms, arrivals would be asked to proceed to their homes where they would self-isolate – a situation that has been violated by many all over the world.

On Tuesday, he coronavirus taskforce stated that all the 18 samples collected since the outbreak of covid-19 had tested negative.

“Where is the government isolating those who came from countries affected by this Covid-19? You just hear that this person is being isolated and quarantined, but who has seen those places? Asked another Eye Radio listener.

Some Juba residents say the night curfew, which they respect, has already affected their way of life.

“We use to go to parents’ or relatives’ house to take supper. But it is not possible anymore because of curfew,” said a university student.

On Tuesday, Dr Koriom said it would be better to go to bed hungry than to catch coronavirus.

In addition, some senior government officials are reportedly defying the presidential orders by attending some ceremonies.