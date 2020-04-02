2nd April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | National News | News | Uncategorized   |   Citizens doubt gov’t is implementing anti-Covid-19 measures

Citizens doubt gov’t is implementing anti-Covid-19 measures

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Despite President Salva Kiir’s social distancing order, a sports activity was conducted under the watchful eyes of NSS soldiers opposite the blue house in Juba on March 25, 2020| Credit | Garang Abraham/Eye Radio

Some members of the public say they are disappointed in the government for exerting “little effort” to combat the coronavirus.

According to the ministry of health and the World Health Organization, South Sudan is coronavirus-free.

As preventive measures, the government banned international travels, imposed night curfew from 8pm to 6am, closed down nonessential businesses, among others.

However, some members of the public have criticized the government, saying the measures are not enough to combat the virus in the country.

“We don’t really understand these leaders, you only see the First Vice President going to J1 and from J1 to his residence, and meeting after meeting,” said one Isaac.

“There is nothing practical they are doing such as sensitizing people on coronavirus.”

Recently, the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health announced that there were no enough facilities to quarantine arrivals.

Dr Makur Koriom said unless they showed coronavirus-like symptoms, arrivals would be asked to proceed to their homes where they would self-isolate – a situation that has been violated by many all over the world.

On Tuesday, he coronavirus taskforce stated that all the 18 samples collected since the outbreak of covid-19 had tested negative.

“Where is the government isolating those who came from countries affected by this Covid-19? You just hear that this person is being isolated and quarantined, but who has seen those places? Asked another Eye Radio listener.

Some Juba residents say the night curfew, which they respect, has already affected their way of life.

“We use to go to parents’ or relatives’ house to take supper. But it is not possible anymore because of curfew,” said a university student.

On Tuesday, Dr Koriom said it would be better to go to bed hungry than to catch coronavirus.

In addition, some senior government officials are reportedly defying the presidential orders by attending some ceremonies.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia orders foreign students to leave the country, including S. Sudanese 1

Ethiopia orders foreign students to leave the country, including S. Sudanese

Published Sunday, March 29, 2020

IGP violates Kiir’s social distancing order 2

IGP violates Kiir’s social distancing order

Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Uganda to prosecute two S Sudanese for refusing to self-quarantine 3

Uganda to prosecute two S Sudanese for refusing to self-quarantine

Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020

A row delays appointment of governors 4

A row delays appointment of governors

Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Don’t attack curfew violators, soldiers told 5

Don’t attack curfew violators, soldiers told

Published Thursday, March 26, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

TNLA committee summons Paul Mayom over police harassment

Published 3 hours ago

Citizens doubt gov’t is implementing anti-Covid-19 measures

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan remains coronavirus-free

Published 19 hours ago

Lawmaker slams Juba’s inaction over border control

Published 19 hours ago

Training centers for Unified Forces to remain closed – Official

Published 23 hours ago

Guterres calls for concerted efforts to stop Covid-19

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.