29th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Civil servants protest over new salary structure in Malakal

Civil servants protest over new salary structure in Malakal

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

Civil servants in the Upper Nile state’s capital Malakal, have staged a peaceful protest over the new salary structure.

The move comes after the authorities in the state failed to implement the new salary structure directed by President Salva in July this year.

This is according to Kiir Chol Kiir, one of the protestors serving at the state Ministry of Education.

Chol pointed out the payment also failed to include bonuses and allowances as per the circular of the 100 percent salary increment approved by Juba.

He said the salary to pay to them came incomplete and they rejected the offer

“In August salary the increment, and allowance was not included especially the nature of work allowance and other allowances were included. The 100% increment was not fully implemented because what we got was 70%,” Chol told Eye Radio.

“The state workforce staged a protest to demand their rights from state authorities. They were asking about work allowance and other allowance that the presidency offered, where is the money and why the salary is incomplete?

“People have rejected the salary that is why they went for a peaceful protest demanding their rights, that is what took people to the secretariat.”

Mr. Chol said they yesterday tried to meet with the state secretariat over the matter, but the authorities have refused to meet with them.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes 1

Almost 50 killed in SPLM-IO factional clashes

Published Monday, December 27, 2021

Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away 2

Renowned Activist Batali Aligo passes away

Published Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve 3

Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve

Published Saturday, December 25, 2021

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba 4

11-year-old boy dies after falling off moving UN armored vehicle in Juba

Published Monday, December 27, 2021

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers 5

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Former commissioner’s wife fights for her life in hospital

Published 2 hours ago

Civil servants protest over new salary structure in Malakal

Published 4 hours ago

16 youth arrested in Kapoeta released from detention

Published 7 hours ago

Tensions at Juba’s Kor-Wolyang as youth confront armed land-grabbers

Published 21 hours ago

Budi family in agony after kin went missing in ‘police custody’

Published Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Forgive Kuel Aguer to exemplify your Christmas message, Kiir told

Published Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.