Civil servants protest over new salary structure in Malakal

Civil servants in the Upper Nile state’s capital Malakal, have staged a peaceful protest over the new salary structure.



The move comes after the authorities in the state failed to implement the new salary structure directed by President Salva in July this year.

This is according to Kiir Chol Kiir, one of the protestors serving at the state Ministry of Education.

Chol pointed out the payment also failed to include bonuses and allowances as per the circular of the 100 percent salary increment approved by Juba.

He said the salary to pay to them came incomplete and they rejected the offer

“In August salary the increment, and allowance was not included especially the nature of work allowance and other allowances were included. The 100% increment was not fully implemented because what we got was 70%,” Chol told Eye Radio.

“The state workforce staged a protest to demand their rights from state authorities. They were asking about work allowance and other allowance that the presidency offered, where is the money and why the salary is incomplete?

“People have rejected the salary that is why they went for a peaceful protest demanding their rights, that is what took people to the secretariat.”

Mr. Chol said they yesterday tried to meet with the state secretariat over the matter, but the authorities have refused to meet with them.

