5th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Civil society concerned about 22 Feb deadline

Civil society concerned about 22 Feb deadline

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 2 mins ago

Edmond Yakani, CEPO's Executive Director speaking during an event in Juba in 2019 | Credit | Eye Radio

A civil society leader has appealed to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to put forward a plan to ensure that this month’s deadline for forming a unity government is not missed.

This comes after a planned return to Juba of the main opposition leader was cancelled by the IGAD.

Dr. Riek Machar was expected in Juba on Tuesday to continue talks with President Salva Kiir on pending agreement issues.

The SPLM-IO instead said Machar and Kiir may meet in Addis Ababa this weekend on the sidelines of the AU Summit.

The peace parties are yet to agree on the number and boundaries of the states – a critical part of the pre-transitional arrangements.

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmond Yakani, expressed doubts the remaining days are enough to resolve the outstanding issues.

“The gaps in the implementation of the peace agreement, the failure of Dr. Riek to come to Juba is really sending a signal of causing havoc among the citizens,” Yakani told Eye Radio.

Yakani went on to urge IGAD to make sure the long awaited unity government is formed as planned.

“We need to hear a statement from IGAD what the next plan would be if Riek failed to come,” he said.

“When are they going to meet and will that meeting be fruitful to meet the dateline of 22 February? This is because we feel there are a lot of bumps towards meeting the dateline of 22 February and whether these bumps are going to be properly addressed.”

The other unimplemented issues include full training, unification and deployment of security forces.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states 1

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba 2

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Machar won’t return to Juba this week 3

Machar won’t return to Juba this week

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan 4

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Kiir heads to South Africa for talks on pending peace issues 5

Kiir heads to South Africa for talks on pending peace issues

Published Thursday, January 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Civil society concerned about 22 Feb deadline

Published 2 mins ago

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal

Published 22 mins ago

National football tournament to kick off on 20 Feb

Published 2 hours ago

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes MPs push for forceful disarmament after latest clashes

Published 21 hours ago

New anti-measles campaign targets 2.5m children

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.