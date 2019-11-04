Cobra suffer elimination

Cobra basketball team have been eliminated from Africa basketball league after going down 86 – 63 points to GNBC of Madagascar.

Cobra, who won the regular league season, represented South Sudan in their first continental basketball tournament.

The South Sudan representatives also lost to KPA of Kenya by 81-78 points on Saturday.

The team won their first two games against USONI BC of Comoros with 124 to 48 and Beau Vallon Heat of Seychelles 94-44.

Best classified teams in the group, will qualify for the next round of elite 16 whereas, the rest will be eliminated from the tournament.