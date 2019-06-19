19th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | States   |   Committee formed to facilitate return of cattle keepers from Equatoria

Committee formed to facilitate return of cattle keepers from Equatoria

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle keeper protects his herd with an AK-47 in South Sudan. PHOTO: bpnews.net

Local leaders representing pastoralists and farmers have agreed to form a committee that will facilitate movement of cattle out of farming areas in Greater Equatoria.

The leaders met in Juba yesterday during a consultative conference facilitated by the National Dialogue steering committee.

The resolution reiterates the commitment of the farmers and the cattle owners to abide by the decrees of the President.

The order banning cattle keepers from entering Equatoria region where farmers cultivate was issued 3 years ago by President Salva Kiir.

The President had instructed cattle keepers mainly from Terekeka, Jonglei and greater Lakes states to leave farming lands.

This was to help prevent violence over grazing areas, and to keep the farmlands safe for production.

But the directives have so far not been implemented by neither the organized forces nor the cattle keepers.

Last month, elders from Lobonok area of Jubek state complained that armed cattle keepers were still living in the farming areas of the County.

They said the continued presence of the cattle in their areas pose a great threat to farming and people’s livelihood.

Read Related story: https://eyeradio.org/cattle-keepers-asked-to-leave-equatoria-states/

After a series of meetings in Juba, the National Dialogue steering committee yesterday revealed that a committee that will facilitate the return of the pastoralists to their respective states will be presented to the President for endorsement.

“The committee will request the President to task a military unit or a contigent that will implement this, because the cattle will have to be driven under the supervision of some military or whatever force that will be agreed upon,” said Abdon Agau, a member of the National Dialogue steering committee.

He said the reconstitute the committee  that will be composed of representatives from the six communities of Terekeka, Jonglei, Jubek, Gbudwe, Western and Eastern Lakes, will work with the organized forces to facilitate a safe and harmonious return of the cattle keepers.

“The committee will then coordinate with the military commander and agree on routes, and other strategies to make the repatriation of the cattle a success,” he said.

The cattle keepers that have remained in Equatoria farming lands are mainly; Bor, Mundari, Atuot, and Aliab communities.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor 1

Kiir fires petroleum minister, Jonglei governor

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan 2

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Published Friday, June 14, 2019

Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force 3

Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force

Published Monday, June 17, 2019

Kiir advises against crude oil advances 4

Kiir advises against crude oil advances

Published Saturday, June 15, 2019

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles 5

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles

Published Monday, June 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLA-IO forces in Amadi reportedly starving

Published 9 mins ago

S.Sudan, Kenya sign new MoU on Illemi and cross border relations

Published 1 hour ago

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya

Published 2 hours ago

Armed S.Sudanese arrested in Uganda

Published 3 hours ago

CEPO questions government silence on floods

Published 4 hours ago

Committee formed to facilitate return of cattle keepers from Equatoria

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.