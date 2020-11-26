Committee wants number of army generals reduced

The committee tasked with the training and unification of the necessary unified forces has recommended demotion of some officers after it identified huge number of generals in the training centers.

Some of the basic criteria set by the Joint Transitional Security Committee for the unification of forces include being between18 and 65 years.

And each person must be medically fit in line with approved medical authority guidelines.

“For instance if you are talking about a battalion, it must be led or commended by a coronel and deputize by lieutenant coronel and it must composed of three companies each also commanded by a major and so on,” said Maj.-Gen. Olaw Adiang, head of secretariat of the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

“If you have more coronel and more lieutenant coronel and more major generals, that means this force is not in a military formation.”

The 2018 revitalized peace agreement provides for the unification of the rival forces to form the first professional national army consisting of 83,000 soldiers.

Training of the necessary unified forces started early this year across all training centers and their graduation had been slated for Saturday last week.

Maj.-Gen. Adiang attributed the delay on such irregularities in the army.

“Remember what we are embarking on is not only unification of forces but also reforms. So this is why before graduating them, they must meet these criteria.”

