26th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

Army generals pose for a picture in the recent past | Credit | Unknown

The committee tasked with the training and unification of the necessary unified forces has recommended demotion of some officers after it identified huge number of generals in the training centers.

Some of the basic criteria set by the Joint Transitional Security Committee for the unification of forces include being between18 and 65 years.

And each person must be medically fit in line with approved medical authority guidelines.

“For instance if you are talking about a battalion, it must be led or commended by a coronel and deputize by lieutenant coronel and it must composed of three companies each also commanded by a major and so on,” said Maj.-Gen. Olaw Adiang, head of secretariat of the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

“If you have more coronel and more lieutenant coronel and more major generals, that means this force is not in a military formation.”

The 2018 revitalized peace agreement provides for the unification of the rival forces to form the first professional national army consisting of 83,000 soldiers.

Training of the necessary unified forces started early this year across all training centers and their graduation had been slated for Saturday last week.

Maj.-Gen. Adiang attributed the delay on such irregularities in the army.

“Remember what we are embarking on is not only unification of forces but also reforms. So this is why before graduating them, they must meet these criteria.”

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir 1

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

Dr Machar is free – Makuei 2

Dr Machar is free – Makuei

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Nilepet to take back control of oil sector 3

Nilepet to take back control of oil sector

Published Monday, November 23, 2020

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented 4

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published 20 hours ago

IDPs refuse to be ‘handed over to the same police that displaced them’ 5

IDPs refuse to be ‘handed over to the same police that displaced them’

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Published 1 min ago

Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Published 11 hours ago

Kajo-keji: soldiers urged to vacate public buildings

Published 12 hours ago

Peace soldiers demand answers on their delayed graduation

Published 14 hours ago

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published 20 hours ago

Luol to coach the boys at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.