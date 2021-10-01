Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman Saeed dies

The leader of the Communist Party in South Sudan and a member of transitional parliament, Ismail Suleiman Saeed, died Thursday at a private hospital in Juba, a family source has confirmed.



His nephew, Omar Yousef says the politician died at the age of 84, after a short illness of malaria and typhoid.

“He was having malaria and typhoid and he took the treatments, we tried to send him to Khartoum for a further checkup but because of this complication of aviation,” Yousef told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We decided to admit him to freedom hospital here in the Commercial residential area in Juba on Thursday, he was in ICU and he died at around 10 pm.”

Late Hon Ismail was buried Friday morning in accordance with Islamic culture.

He was representing Central Equatoria at the reconstituted transitional parliament on the seat of the Other Political Parties, OPP.

During the liberation period, Ismail was the Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party in Juba, until he became a member of the Central Committee in Khartoum.

In 1993, he left Sudan and became the head of the Communist Party office in Asmara.

