1st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman Saeed dies

Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman Saeed dies

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 mins ago

The leader of the Communist Party in South Sudan and a member of transitional parliament, Ismail Suleiman Saeed passed on Thursday in Juba - courtesy

The leader of the Communist Party in South Sudan and a member of transitional parliament, Ismail Suleiman Saeed, died Thursday at a private hospital in Juba, a family source has confirmed.

 

His nephew, Omar Yousef says the politician died at the age of 84, after a short illness of malaria and typhoid.

“He was having malaria and typhoid and he took the treatments, we tried to send him to Khartoum for a further checkup but because of this complication of aviation,” Yousef told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We decided to admit him to freedom hospital here in the Commercial residential area in Juba on Thursday, he was in ICU and he died at around 10 pm.”

Late Hon Ismail was buried Friday morning in accordance with Islamic culture.

He was representing Central Equatoria at the reconstituted transitional parliament on the seat of the Other Political Parties, OPP.

During the liberation period, Ismail was the Secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party in Juba, until he became a member of the Central Committee in Khartoum.

In 1993, he left Sudan and became the head of the Communist Party office in Asmara.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 soldiers die in road accident 1

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 2

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Nimule school fight leaves students injured 3

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges 4

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 5

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman Saeed dies

Published 4 mins ago

10 critically injured patients airlifted from Tambura to Juba – ICRC

Published 1 hour ago

Gogrial West flash floods death toll rises to 21

Published 22 hours ago

Protect small businesses, shop-razing local gov’t told

Published 24 hours ago

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Local NGO calls for public awareness on petroleum laws

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.