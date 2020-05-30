Concerns over rising teenage pregnancies as schools remain shut

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions has raised concerns over the increase in teenage pregnancies due to the closure of schools.

This is after the ministry said 23 cases of teenage pregnancies have been reported in Western and Eastern Equatoria states due to the closure of schools.

In March, the government suspended learning institutions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The move, however, left hundreds of school-going children out of school.

This has reportedly led to a drastic increase in early marriages and teenage pregnancies in some parts of the country.

19 of the reported pregnancies are said to be in Western Equatoria while 4 are in Eastern Equatoria.

The deputy minister of General Education and Instructions has condemned the acts.

“We have been receiving disturbing reports from the states about girl’s pregnancies and early marriages of girls during the shutdown, condemning it is any possible terms is not enough but we want to take the most drastic steps to punish the perpetrators of this great crime,” Martin Tako Moi told the press on Friday.

“Presently, there are 19 girls pregnant in Western Equatoria state alone and we have reports of four pregnant girls in eastern equatorial, and one young schoolgirl at primary level got married, just a terrible situation.”

Tako said a committee will be formed to visit the areas and investigate how the school girls were impregnated.

