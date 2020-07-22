Cononavirus: WHO emphasizes contact tracing

Governments to put efforts in tracing contacts for those who test positive for coronavirus, the director general of the World Health Organization has said.

“As we have said many times, so called lockdown measures can help to reduce transmission but they cannot completely stop it,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom told the media on Monday during the weekly media update on the status of COVID-19 around the world.

As countries are easing out the lockdown measures, transmission stays critical and contact tracing will help in reducing the transmission of the virus in all communities.

With full strategy to defeat transmission, Dr. Adhanom argued that countries can control the virus.

“One of the key tools for suppressing transmission in indigenous communities and all communities is contact tracing,” he stated.

“No country can get control over its epidemic if it doesn’t know where the virus is.”

According to W.H.O, there is 14,538,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 607,358 deaths globally.