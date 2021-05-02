2nd May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Consecration of Rumbek Bishop postponed

Consecration of Rumbek Bishop postponed

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Fr. Christian Carlassare recovers in Hospital in Nairobi/Courtesy photo.

The consecration of the Bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek has been postponed.

Father Christian Carlassare was shot in the legs at his residence by unknown assailants last Sunday night.

He is currently recovering from gunshot wounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

“After the incident in the catholic dioceses of Rumbek, I, on behalf of the catholic bishops from Sudan and South Sudan, and in collaboration with the Papal Nuncio to South Sudan His grace Bert Van Magen and charge de affairs Mosingnor Mark Kadima would like to inform the public that the date of the consecration of Bishop-elect Christian Carlassare is postponed until a later date,” Archbishop of the Diocese of Juba, Stephen Ameyu announced the postponement Saturday.

He said a new date will be fixed as soon as he (Carlassarere) covers from the physical and traumatic wounds.”

Police say they have so far arrested 35 people suspected of connections with the shooting.

They include politicians, security officers, civilians, and priests at the diocese.

“Investigations are still at the early stage, but we are confident justice will be served,” His Grace Stephen Ameyu said.

President Salva Kiir has described the shooting of Father Carlassare as a shameful act of intimidation.

Carlassare is an Italian Comboni priest who was elected on March 8, 2021, as the bishop of the Diocese of Rumbek.

He had barely spent two weeks in Rumbek before the unknown gunmen shot him at his residence.

For 10 years, the diocese had no Bishop.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 2

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 3

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes 4

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published Friday, April 30, 2021

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba 5

Fuel truck explosion injures two in Juba

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Consecration of Rumbek Bishop postponed

Published 1 min ago

UN Security Council preconditions lifting of arms embargo

Published 2 hours ago

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers

Published 17 hours ago

Police hold 15 more suspects in Rumbek bishop shooting

Published 18 hours ago

Sherikat incident: Court sets free six suspects

Published 23 hours ago

S.Sudanese refugees in Uganda likely to suffer another food cuts

Published Saturday, May 1, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.