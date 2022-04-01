1st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News | Peace   |   Construction of four primary schools completed in Nasir town

Construction of four primary schools completed in Nasir town

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

One of the primary schools buildings in Nasir town that is ready for use - Photo Credit: Office of Nasir County Commissioner

The construction of four primary schools in Nasir town has been completed, the Commissioner of Nasir County has said.

Duol Kun Thian says the schools will be handed over to the government next week.

Two month ago, thousands of returnees in the area complained of a lack of primary and secondary schools for their children.

This will be the first time for children in Nasir to attend schools since the outbreak of war in 2013.

The schools in Nasir were destroyed or damaged during 7 years of conflict.

The commissioner told Eye Radio that schools will be reopened this academic year.

“Most of the primary schools are now in the finishing stage with the exception of a few. They were built with bricks and iron sheets. They are the permanent ones so from next week, the completed schools will be handed over to us,” Commissioner Duol Kun said.

“We have a total of six schools in Nasir town and four of them are being constructed by organizations which we requested to fund the reconstruction.

“We also got funds from UNICEF to construct two secondary schools but they have not availed the funds yet to commence the work.”

The projects are funded by Adventist Development and Relief Agency ADRA and another organization.

UNICEF pledged to construct two Secondary Schools and Training Colleges where teachers could take training, but didn’t commence yet.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others 1

Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free 2

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor 3

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command 4

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command

Published Sunday, March 27, 2022

Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date 5

Ministry of General Education announces official schools opening date

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Apologize for denying ‘coup attempt’, UN, AU told

Published 37 mins ago

Traffic police officers warned against unlawful charges on motorists

Published 1 hour ago

Makueng urges peace principals to embrace teamwork

Published 2 hours ago

R-JMEC, CTSAM-VM are “doing nothing”, says SPLM-IO acting Spokesperson

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir tells senior officers to prepare to relinquish some positions for peace

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t announces Freedom Bridge to open next month

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.