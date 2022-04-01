Construction of four primary schools completed in Nasir town

Duol Kun Thian says the schools will be handed over to the government next week.

Two month ago, thousands of returnees in the area complained of a lack of primary and secondary schools for their children.

This will be the first time for children in Nasir to attend schools since the outbreak of war in 2013.

The schools in Nasir were destroyed or damaged during 7 years of conflict.

The commissioner told Eye Radio that schools will be reopened this academic year.

“Most of the primary schools are now in the finishing stage with the exception of a few. They were built with bricks and iron sheets. They are the permanent ones so from next week, the completed schools will be handed over to us,” Commissioner Duol Kun said.

“We have a total of six schools in Nasir town and four of them are being constructed by organizations which we requested to fund the reconstruction.

“We also got funds from UNICEF to construct two secondary schools but they have not availed the funds yet to commence the work.”

The projects are funded by Adventist Development and Relief Agency ADRA and another organization.

UNICEF pledged to construct two Secondary Schools and Training Colleges where teachers could take training, but didn’t commence yet.