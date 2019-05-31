Construction of Juba – Terekeka – Yirol – Rumbek road project to begin

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum says they have completed the shipment of the first cargo of crude oil meant to fund the construction of the Juba – Terekeka – Yirol – Rumbek road project.

Mayen Wol says the buyer of the crude has also been informed of a bank account opened to deposit the money for the construction company.

In March, South Sudan and Shandong High-Speed group of companies signed a 700 million dollar-deal to be paid gradually through the lifting 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the road works.

The construction of the national highway from Nadapal through Torit to Juba, and up to Rumbek and to Wau, will begin with the pilot phase starting from Juba.

Speaking during a follow up meeting at the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, the Undersecretary in the Ministry Petroleum, Mayen Wol confirmed that the first deposit has already been made to the Chinese company.

He says it is now the turn for the Shandong group of companies to begin work on the highway as agreed.

“From our side, we told them the oil has been lifted on the 28th May, the first cargo has already been lifted, and we have also told them that the account has been opened. We have also worked on a schedule of lifting oil shipment. So from our side we have completed our part, the ball is now on their side.”