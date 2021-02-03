Coronavirus: One death, 54 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 54 new cases of coronavirus and one death, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 66 and total tally to 4,160 confirmed cases.

Richard Lako, the Covid-19 Incident Manager at the ministry of health said the new cases and death were recorded within the Public Health Laboratory in the last 24 hours.

The cases were confirmed after testing 539 samples from across the country.

This is the biggest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in April last year.

Last year, the government had lifted its partial lockdown, leaving medical experts to warn of an increase in infections that would put pressure on the weak healthcare system.

Observers and medical experts have noticed that senior government officials are not complying with measures to combat the pandemic.

The government had also lifted and eased measures against coronavirus pandemic.

This has resulted in allowing places of worship to conduct prayers without adhering to health protocols.

It was also observed the citizens are conducting funeral prayers, weddings and other social occasions without taking into account health measures to prevent Coronavirus.

However, the government advises the public to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter