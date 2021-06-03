Coronavirus taskforce threatens to shut down schools again

The National Taskforce on Coronavirus has threatened to re-close down schools that do not adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

“I want to take this chance to send this directive to the schools and their administrators; any child or pupil, student or visitors who come to school must wear facemask,” says Hussein Abdelbagi, vice president for Service Cluster cum head of the coronavirus taskforce.

On the 3rd of last month, the ministry of education reopened schools after a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the reopening, the ministry recommended that all staff, learners, and visitors must wear must and have their temperature checked before entering the school compound.

It also said all learners and school staff must wash their hands before entering the school compound, before and after each lesson, before and after taking meals and after using toilets.

However, according to observations by Eye Radio reporters, some of the schools they have visited in Juba did not observe the health protocols.

They say the schools do not check temperature for learners and visitors.

Others, they state, do not have hand washing soaps nor do they enforce wearing of masks.

“If they don’t adhere to this, we as the National Taskforce on Coronavirus will move to close down the schools that are not observing the preventive guidelines,” VP Abdelbagi stated.

