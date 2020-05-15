Court acquits Chabur of corruption charges

South Sudan Football Federation has lost its corruption case against its former boss Chabur Guc.

The former SSFA president was accused of misusing about 500,000 USD, and two million SSP in addition to SSFA properties such as cars and land during his reign as president.

However, the High Court in Juba on Friday dismissed the case citing a lack of strong evidence to prove the allegations.

But the prosecuting lawyer, George Jalal Eldien vowed to appeal the ruling.

“Actually the verdict was not passed in our favor today, and it has been made based on a previous judgment in Switzerland which acquitted the accused.”

“The next step is, we have the right to appeal within 14 days and we will appeal against this decision,” Jalal said.

Last year, the world football governing body-FIFA banned Chabur for 10 years from any football-related activity due to the corruption allegations.