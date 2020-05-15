15th May 2020
Make a Donation
Latest News
Court acquits Chabur of corruption chargesCoronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not familiesFULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech12 people die in Warrap attackDiplomat calls for respect for anti-coronavirus measures

Listen Live
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan23131
E.Africa1,960
70765
World4,444,670
1,588,858
302,493

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | Sports   |   Court acquits Chabur of corruption charges

Court acquits Chabur of corruption charges

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajieng | Published: 2 mins ago

File: Former President of SSFA Chabur Goc. Photo: Eye Radio.

South Sudan Football Federation has lost its corruption case against its former boss Chabur Guc.

The former SSFA president was accused of misusing about 500,000 USD, and two million SSP in addition to SSFA properties such as cars and land during his reign as president.

However, the High Court in Juba on Friday dismissed the case citing a lack of strong evidence to prove the allegations.

But the prosecuting lawyer, George Jalal Eldien vowed to appeal the ruling.

“Actually the verdict was not passed in our favor today, and it has been made based on a previous judgment in Switzerland which acquitted the accused.”

“The next step is, we have the right to appeal within 14 days and we will appeal against this decision,” Jalal said.

Last year, the world football governing body-FIFA banned Chabur for 10 years from any football-related activity due to the corruption allegations.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 2

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 3

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases 5

Kiir considers total lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases

Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Court acquits Chabur of corruption charges

Published 2 mins ago

Coronavirus victims to be buried by gov’t, not families

Published 4 hours ago

FULL TEXT: Kiir’s 2020 SPLA Day Speech

Published 4 hours ago

12 people die in Warrap attack

Published 4 hours ago

Diplomat calls for respect for anti-coronavirus measures

Published 7 hours ago

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.