Court adjourns Peter Biar & Kerbino Wol’s hearing

The hearing of the case against political activist Peter Biar and Businessman Kerbino Wol has been adjourned to Wednesday after one of the first investigators did not appear in court this morning.

Biar, Wol and five other co-accused have been charged with violating some sections of the National Security Act and Penal Code of 2009.

The sections focus on terror, sabotage, and crimes against the state.

The lead defense lawyer, Ajak Mayol, said the state investigator who appeared last week failed to show this morning.

He said the court demanded the appearance of the first lead investigator, not his substitute.

The presiding judge then resolved to adjourn the hearing to Wednesday.

“We are now waiting for the real investigator who carried out the investigation, not this one. This one came and covered up [substituted] later,” Ajak said.

He said the investigators raised matters of new inquiry regarding October last year. It is believed, the investigators are still looking into the “take-over” of the National Security Headquarters by Kerbino Wol and other inmates.

“That is a matter that we will also have to look at later,” Ajak added.

Detained in July last year, Peter Biar has been critical of the government, especially during the negotiations of the peace agreement. He once called on the leaders to hand over leadership to young South Sudanese on some Kenyan televisions – where he was a regular panelist.

He was arrested at Juba International Airport.

On the other hand, Businessman Kerbino Wol – who is said to be a captain in the National Security Service – has been at the Blue House since April 2018.