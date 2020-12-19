Court halts Jongeli Archbishop’s defrocking

The High Court in Juba has issued an injunction halting the defrocking of the Archbishop of Jonglei State Internal Province.

The order was issued on December 15th by high court judge Lawrence Jaja.

The court order seen by Eye Radio says the execution of the decision issued on defrocking of Archbishop Reuben Akur Ngong from his position and any action on the regard of appointment of any person has been put on hold until the disposal of the judicial objection.

The judge cited provisions of section 107 of the Civil Procedures Act.

The Act says “in any suit, the Court may, before passing its final decree, pass a preliminary decree directing inquiries to be taken and made as it thinks fit.”

“The preliminary order according to provisions of section 107 of civil procedures act has been issued until the decree of the final order of the court which means the defrocking and un-procedural election of Moses Anuar and those whom they have appointed as acting deacons and the rest has been canceled by the high court of South Sudan,” Akurdit’s spokesperson, Malual Philip Deng told Eye Radio Friday.

“Therefore, Archbishop Reuben Akurdit Ngong is still legitimate until the case is finished and the case shall continue on the 5th of January 2021. So the stay of execution of the decision on defrocking of the plaintiff from his position and any action on the regard of appointment of any person until the disposal of this administrative objection,” he added.

In August, Akur was dethroned by the head of the Anglicans communion in South Sudan, Archbishop and Primate Justin Badi Arama–who appointed Moses Anur as acting.

The church had accused archbishop Akur of violating the ECSS constitution and dividing followers, a charge immediately dismissed by Akur.

Archbishop Badi Arama had announced that the church no longer recognized Akur Ngong as the head of all the dioceses in Jonglei State.

Following his dismissal, the defiant cleric was seen leading a mass in Jonglei state.

He reportedly mobilized local chiefs to reject his removal and show support for his ecclesiastical mandate.