Court rejects appeal against Babu’s death sentence

The Court of Appeal has rejected Babu Emmanuel’s appeal against his death sentence.

On the 26 October 2020, the High Court in Juba sentenced Babu to death by hanging for murdering three siblings.

On Monday, the panel of the appeal court judges, headed up by Steven Simon, threw out the appeal and confirmed the death sentence.

Judge Steven Simon told Eye Radio: “The decision will be taken to Supreme Court for confirmation after 15 days and then to the president for signature.”

Described as gruesome murders, the young man slaughtered the two little sisters and their brother with a machete at Rock City on the 1 August 2020.

The siblings were 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

The murders angered South Sudanese all over the world, including President Salva Kiir – who promised to ensure that the suspect face justice.

