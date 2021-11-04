Court throws Salva Mathok out of two Juba hotels over appropriation

A Kator High Court in Juba has ruled against General Salva Mathok in the Rock City Hotel and Jebel Lodge power of attorney case.



Solomon Chaplain Lui is the landlord and owner of the two establishments located in Juba.

In August 2016, the plaintiff gave his friend Gen. Mathok the power of attorney or letter of attorney – which means a written authorization to represent or act on another’s behalf in private affairs, business, or some other legal matter.

By the time of the granting of the power of attorney, Gen. Mathok was the deputy army chief of general staff for administration, logistics and training.

But according to court documents, the defendant immediately cut communication with the owner.

He then moved in and assumed ownership of the hotels; and refused to submit proceeds to Solomon, who was based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Both Jebel Lodge Hotel and Rock City Hotel generate $ 110,000 US dollars ($60,000 and $50,000, respectively) per month – the financial gains General Mathok has been appropriating.

After the complainant revoked the power of attorney and appointed a mister Misake Ronyo Enock, whom the general threatened and warned against setting foot on any of the hotel premises.

In his ruling this morning, the Presiding Judge of the Kator High Court – Mujahid Abdallah Akol – ordered Salva Mathok to pay court fines and other charges:

“The court is as follows: first, eviction order for the defendant from plot No. 2 Block AA, 1st Class approximate area of 497,000 SQM, Rock City in and Jebel Lodge Hotel with all the properties and buildings.

“Secondly, to identify the cancelation of the power of attorney that was given to the defendant.

Thirdly, the defendant should pay court fee and advocate fee according to the agreement. Fourthly, issue under my hand and seal of this court on 2nd Nov, 2021. Both parties have a right to appeal against this ruling.”

The court document shows that Gen. Mathok made an application for joinder of the National Security Service Bureau Internal Security Bureau on 4 February, 2021 as an interested party, attaching an alleged confiscation document dated 2016, just a few days after the plaintiff issuing him the power of attorney.

“This is a clear manifestation of a conspiracy and ill motives or mala-fide intentions. The National Security Service Internal Security Bureau through its Directorate of Legal Affairs objected to the application for joinder, clearly stating that the Defendant is an illegal occupant with Zero shares on the property and the institution has no interest or involvement in the same,” it reads.

Gen Mathok, who once served as the former deputy minister of interior, recently called for an overhaul of the judicial system, saying it had collapsed.

The member of parliament representing a Warrap constituency at the national parliament, said there was no rule of law in the country due to the weakness of courts to prosecute many criminal cases.

Besides, a 2020 report by the The Sentry identifies Gen. Mathok among top military officials who have been using the conflict to get rich, as they encouraged starving soldiers to choose patriotism over salary.

Making a Killing: South Sudanese Military Leaders’ Wealth, Explained looks at the commercial and financial activities of the leaders who linked to major instances of violence both before and during the civil war.

