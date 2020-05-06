You are here: Home | Breaking News | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | Covid-19: 16 more test positive
The Ministry of Health has announced 16 more positive cases of Covid-19, raising the country’s tally to 74.
This is the second-highest number in a single day after 28 were announced on Tuesday last week.
All 16 patients are said to be South Sudanese who had been granted permission to travel to the states. Some of them are contacts of the previous cases.
More details to follow…
