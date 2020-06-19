Covid-19: 1,830 cases, 32 deaths, 117 recoveries

South Sudan has registered one more death due to the coronavirus taking the total number of fatalities to 32.

The country has also registered 17 more cases related to the coronavirus.

A press release by the Ministry of Health indicates that out of the 120 samples, 17 returned positive bringing the cumulative number to 1,830 cases.

Health authorities in Juba yesterday, also discharged 28 coronavirus patients taking the tally of those that have recovered from the diseases to 117.

On Thursday evening, the Ministry said a total of 1,348 cases are still under follow up while 1,248 contacts that were being traced have been reached.

It also announced that 2,702 contacts have so far completed their mandatory 14-day follow up.

