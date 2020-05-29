29th May 2020
Covid-19: Aweil quarantine escapee escapes

Covid-19: Aweil quarantine escapee escapes

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Aweil

Police in Aweil are searching for a Covid-19 patient who got away for the second time from a quarantine facility on Thursday.

On Monday, authorities in the defunct Aweil state announced the first two cases of the pandemic in the area.

However, the state Secretary-General, Dominic Kang, said one of the patients escaped after he was declared coronavirus positive.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the 42-year-old patient and returned him to the quarantine facility at Maper.

However, police now say the unnamed man got away again from Light House Medical Center where he was quarantined.

“On Thursday, we received reports from the health facility that the same person has escaped again. It is quite unfortunate,” said Capt. Guot Kot Akol, one of the police officers searching for the patient.

Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick, according to CDC.

So far, South Sudan has recorded 994 cases of the coronavirus; six recoveries and 10 deaths.

Health experts have blame the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases on ignorance among South Sudan.

The UN World Health Organization recommends social distancing and hand washing as some of the main preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

“We are trying to locate him again so that he will be brought back to the isolation center,” Kot added.

Currently, there is no legislation against those who violate anti-coronavirus prevention measures.

But South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008 cautions against deliberate spread of viruses such as HIV/AIDS.

It states that whoever intentionally does anything or permits the doing of anything which he or she knows will infect, or does anything which he or she realizes or involves a real risk or possibility of infecting another person with HIV/AIDS, commits the offence of deliberately transmitting HIV/AIDS, whether or not he or she is married to that other person, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to
imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years or with a fine or with both.

WHO says coronavirus affects everyone. Some of the senior government officials that are suffering the virus include FVP Dr. Riek Machar, Defense Minister Angelina Teny, Information Minister Michael Makuei and VP Hussein Abdelbagi.

