Covid-19 cases increase to 1,684

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health says it recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

The country also registered one more death and another recovered patient was discharged.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,684, 49 recoveries, and 25 deaths since the first cases were confirmed in April.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it is following up 1,585 contacts of the confirmed cases.

Dr. Richard Laku, the Covid-19 incident manager urged the public should continue to observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

He says the public should report suspected cases to health centers, or call the toll-free number 6-6-6-6 for help.

Total Page Visits: 16 - Today Page Visits: 16