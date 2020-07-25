25th July 2020
Covid-19 cases reach 2, 262 in S.Sudan

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Hand washing has been highly recommended by WHO as one of the most effective measures to prevent coronavirus infection.

South Sudan’s coronavirus cases have reached 2, 262 after 4 more cases were reported on Friday.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health said the 4 cases were confirmed after the Public Health Laboratory and the UN Clinic tested 136 samples in the previous 24 hours.

There were no new deaths reported.

So far, the country’s total deaths stand at 45. Up to 1,190 patients have recovered.

The Ministry of Health says there are 1,027 active cases under follow-up.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported a record increase in daily coronavirus cases across the world despite many countries starting to ease lockdown measures.

It said there were 284,196 new infections in 24 hours on Friday.

The number of deaths increased by 9,753, which was the largest single-day increase since 30 April.

The latest figures broke WHO’s previous record for new cases – 259,848 on 18 July.

