Covid-19 cases rise to 2,787

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

 

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus, raising South Sudan’s cumulative cases to 2,787.

The results were obtained from 339 samples tested at the public health laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku stated that they are currently following up on 120 active cases.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains is now 55.

So far 2,604 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Public Health Laboratory said it has conducted 33,806 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country.

Meanwhile, the world has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, fueled by a second wave in Europe.

The US saw its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since August, which physicians fear could be the start of the “dreaded second wave.”

India topped 7 million Covid-19 cases Sunday, according to its health ministry, confirming 74,383 new infections in the past 24 hours.

Brazil’s death toll surpassed 150,000 — only the US has more Covid-19 fatalities.

As of Saturday, global cases stood at 37,475,839 with 1,077,594 deaths and 28,117,060 recoveries.

