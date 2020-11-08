8th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19 cases up to 2,970

Covid-19 cases up to 2,970

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

 

South Sudan’s coronavirus tally has risen to 2,970 after the Ministry of Health confirmed ten new cases in the last 24 hours.

The results were obtained from 445 samples tested in Juba and 48 others in Nimule.

Nine of the positive cases were confirmed in Juba while the other one in Nimule.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 59 as there was no new death registered in the last 24 hours.

According to Dr. John Romunu, the Director-General of preventive health services, the Public Health Laboratory has so far conducted 46,434 tests since the outbreak of the virus in South Sudan.

Dr. Romunu said they are tracing 238 active cases with one severe case at the infectious disease unit in Juba.

Dr. John Romunu was speaking to the press at the Covid-19 weekly briefing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 50 million cases with over 35 million recoveries and over 1million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

Popular Stories
Drone-like objects above Juba explained 1

Drone-like objects above Juba explained

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank 2

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Juba water suppliers protest against imposed prices 3

Juba water suppliers protest against imposed prices

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020

‘Barbaric’ Juba police detain baby 4

‘Barbaric’ Juba police detain baby

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Juba, Kampala resolve border issues 5

Juba, Kampala resolve border issues

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency

Published 4 hours ago

Covid-19 cases up to 2,970

Published 4 hours ago

US Election 2020: Joe Biden wins the presidency

Published Saturday, November 7, 2020

UN warns of famine in S.Sudan, others

Published Saturday, November 7, 2020

Gruesome accident claims four in Juba

Published Saturday, November 7, 2020

Medics to provide free fistula operation in Aweil

Published Saturday, November 7, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.