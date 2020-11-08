Covid-19 cases up to 2,970

South Sudan’s coronavirus tally has risen to 2,970 after the Ministry of Health confirmed ten new cases in the last 24 hours.

The results were obtained from 445 samples tested in Juba and 48 others in Nimule.

Nine of the positive cases were confirmed in Juba while the other one in Nimule.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 59 as there was no new death registered in the last 24 hours.

According to Dr. John Romunu, the Director-General of preventive health services, the Public Health Laboratory has so far conducted 46,434 tests since the outbreak of the virus in South Sudan.

Dr. Romunu said they are tracing 238 active cases with one severe case at the infectious disease unit in Juba.

Dr. John Romunu was speaking to the press at the Covid-19 weekly briefing this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 50 million cases with over 35 million recoveries and over 1million deaths.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

