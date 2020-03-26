Covid-19: Kenya president, top officials take salary cut

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the Executive branch of the government will be taking voluntary salary cuts.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health, Chief Administrative Secretary told reporters that the number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 31 after three more patients tested positive for COVID-19.

This week, President Kenyatta stated that deputy William Ruto and himself will take an 80 percent pay cut as the country grapples with the Covid-19.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will take a 30% pay cut.

Principal Secretaries have not been spared as they will be taking a 20% reduction in their pay.

President Kenyatta earns 1.44 million Kenya Shillings monthly which is about 14 thousand U.S dollars, while his deputy earns 1.22 million Kenya Shillings which is about 12 thousand US dollars.

Meanwhile, the Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has also asked the speaker of the parliament to cut his salary by half.

For his part, the Kenya Senate Speaker and his National Assembly counterpart also have accepted to take a salary cut by 30 percent.

The salaries would be slashed for the next three months.