1st July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Four killed in Pakeer raidCovid-19: S Sudan records one death, one infectionKiir reneges on affirmative action promise, peace pactGov’t to establish embassy in JapanNSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   Covid-19: S Sudan records one death, one infection

Covid-19: S Sudan records one death, one infection

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Nimule border town | File photo

South Sudan has recorded another new death related to the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Public Health Laboratory, the total number of fatalities due to the virus now stands at 38.

The confirmed cases have also risen to 2,007 after one more person tested positive on Monday.

The person was identified as a male adult in Nimule town, Eastern Equatoria State.

The result was obtained from 30 samples tested on the same day.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, said they are tracing 594 contacts associated with the confirmed cases.

He stated that the total number of those who have recovered from the virus are now 279.

Dr. Laku appealed to the public to strictly continue adhering to social distancing, washing hands regularly to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Total Page Visits: 134 - Today Page Visits: 134

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir appoints 8 governors 1

Kiir appoints 8 governors

Published Monday, June 29, 2020

Citizens criticize gov’t for “killing” national issues using committees 2

Citizens criticize gov’t for “killing” national issues using committees

Published Saturday, June 27, 2020

SSOA divided over who nominates Jonglei governor 3

SSOA divided over who nominates Jonglei governor

Published Friday, June 26, 2020

Activist doubts usefulness of Kiir’s high-level committees 4

Activist doubts usefulness of Kiir’s high-level committees

Published Thursday, June 25, 2020

Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears 5

Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears

Published Thursday, June 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Four killed in Pakeer raid

Published 4 hours ago

Covid-19: S Sudan records one death, one infection

Published 4 hours ago

Sudanese demand more reforms

Published 19 hours ago

Kiir reneges on affirmative action promise, peace pact

Published 20 hours ago

Gov’t to establish embassy in Japan

Published 23 hours ago

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.