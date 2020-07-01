Covid-19: S Sudan records one death, one infection

South Sudan has recorded another new death related to the coronavirus.

According to a statement from the Public Health Laboratory, the total number of fatalities due to the virus now stands at 38.

The confirmed cases have also risen to 2,007 after one more person tested positive on Monday.

The person was identified as a male adult in Nimule town, Eastern Equatoria State.

The result was obtained from 30 samples tested on the same day.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, said they are tracing 594 contacts associated with the confirmed cases.

He stated that the total number of those who have recovered from the virus are now 279.

Dr. Laku appealed to the public to strictly continue adhering to social distancing, washing hands regularly to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

