Do not waste the next six months of pre-transitional period -International Crisis Group

The International Crisis Group says parties to the peace agreement should not waste the next six months of the pre-transitional period, as the last eight months.

The parties reached – by consensus – to the decision in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, last week.

This is to allow for full implementation of key provisions which include security arrangements and the number of states.

The international crisis group says the extension is the “best available option to salvage the peace deal,” which has produced the first sustained ceasefire in the country.

The anti-conflict campaign group states that parties to the agreement need to make difficult decisions, adding that the region and the international community should also encourage and pressure the parties in order not to return to violence.

It stresses that the extension of the pre-transitional period deflected riskier alternatives such as unilateral formation of a new government without the SPLM in opposition.

ICG added that the government ignored provisions to demilitarize cities and no advance toward cantonment; while the SPLM in opposition did not send its forces to the cantonment sites, claiming a lack of funds.

“However there was positive outcome, after the government pledged additional 100 million dollars to the implementation process, which – should Kiir carry out this commitment – will help assuage external donors to financially support the process,” the statement reads in part.

As a way forward, the group says President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar should agree to regular face-to-face meetings, as earlier suggested by UNMISS head, David Shearer.

It added that Kiir should quickly outlay the financial commitments he has pledged as a sign of good faith.

The International Crisis Group is an independent organization working to prevent wars and shape policies that will build a more peaceful world.