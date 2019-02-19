20th February 2019
CSO criticizes AU inaction to establish hybrid court

Author: Staff | Published: 16 hours ago

Merekaje Lorna, the Secretary General of SSuDEMOP

A civil society organisation has criticised the African Union for doing little or nothing to establish hybrid court.

The 2018 peace agreement mandates the continental body to set up the court for adjudicate war crimes.

Since the outbreak of the political violence in 2013, more than four million civilians have fled their homes to escape the rampant violence.

The report documents acts of human rights violations members of the country’s rival military factions have committed.

Thus, the hybrid court is meant to render justice to the victims of the 5-year conflict and hold perpetrators to account.

It is also aimed to address impunity.

Merekaje Lorna, a representative of the South Sudan Domestic Election Observation and Monitoring Program said:“If you have a conversation with the AU member states, many of them are quiet about the issue of hybrid court,”

Citing article 5.3.1.1 of the agreement chapter five, Ms. Lorna said the agreement gives AU direct responsibility to establish the court.

“So we need to find a way of how we get to them and the national actors ,” she said.

 

