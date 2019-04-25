Cantonment of forces far from complete -CTSAMVM

The ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAMVM says the process of establishing cantonment areas for the armed forces is far from being complete.

CTSAMVM is responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between the peace partners in the conflict and also oversee transitional security arrangements.

It comprises of representatives of the Parties to the agreement, Women’s Bloc, Civil Society Organizations, Youths, and members of the international community.

The body’s Chairman, Major General Desta Abiche said the monitoring teams have been faced with logistical challenges that would enable them verify cantonment sites for the armed groups.

“The verification processes regarding the cantonment areas for all armies are underway , but there are many logistical challenges,” Abiche told the 10th CTSAMVM technical committee meeting in Juba today.

It is not clear if these logistical challenges include access restrictions or shortages of funds.

General Abiche added that despite ceasefire holding and the improvement of the security situation across the country, there has been some reports of clashes in the Yei area.

The delay in the cantonment of forces has recently prompted the First Vice President-designate, Dr. Riek Machar to turn down an invitation by President Salva Kiir to form a government of national unity next month, as signed in the peace agreement.

Machar argues that establishing security arrangements through the agreed reforms are fundamental, and are the “backbone of the formation of the next government.”

He proposed a 6-month extension of the pre-transitional period to allow for the full demilitarization of Juba and other towns, training of combined forces, and the formation of a unified organized forces.

But President Kiir argues that any delay in the formation of the government will dash the hopes of millions of South Sudanese who are counting on the government to restore total peace, and needed deliver services.

In accordance with the new peace accord, the peace parties are expected to form a reconstituted transitional government on the 12th of May – 18 days from now.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire body has reported clashes between SSPDF and forces from NAS around Yei River state in which one SSPDF soldier was killed and two others wounded.