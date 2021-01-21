CTSAMVM perturbed by military defections among peace parties

The ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAMVM – has yet again raised concerns over shifting of allegiance by top military generals, saying such an act risks the implementation of the security arrangement.

Following the signing of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, there have been reports of defection among the peace parties -especially “by senior military officers and their affiliated forces from SPLM/A-IO.”

The acting Chairperson of Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism in South Sudan, CTSAMVM, however, reported that “the ceasefire is holding” as “there have been no verified clashes between parties to the agreement and overall.”

Major General Dafaalla Hamid Mohamed Dafaalla revealed that tensions and isolated outbreaks of violence in the areas of Moroto Training Centre and Liang cantonment site have persisted.

“We call upon the parties involved to take the necessary steps and adhere to the ceasefire and the protection of civilians,” Maj.Gen. Hamid said during the opening of CTSAMVM Technical Committee meeting in Juba on Thursday, Jan 21.

In October last year, an official representing SSOA at CTSAMM-VM urged the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to discourage defections among army officers.

The call came shortly after Gen. Moses Lokujo, who was a senior military commander in the SPLA-IO, switched sides by pledging alliance to the SSPDF under President Salva Kiir.

According to the SPLA-IO, the general was escaping punishment for an alleged killing of three SPLA-IO officers in May 2020.

But then, it accused Gen. Lokujo of launching an attack on a training center for unified forces.

Lokujo gave an ultimatum to the SPLA-IO forces to vacate the area, claiming that greater Yei people did not want SPLA-IO forces there.

The fighting reportedly took place in Andijo and Kirwa in Kajo-Keji County.

The SSPDF, however, defended Gen. Lokujo, accusing the SPLA-IO of launching the attack on soldiers loyal to him.

