CTSAMVM says training sites ‘near collapse’

The ceasefire monitoring body has warned of the possible collapse of cantonment sites due to what it calls ‘lack of logistical support’.

The revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the peace deal.

According to the peace accord, unifying the forces will provide security guarantees for the transitional government of national unity, unlike in 2016 when the forces were divided.

However, Major-General Teshome Gemechu – the chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism – says lack of training program at the centers remains a concern.

“Since we last met, the main focus of CTSAMVM has been the monitoring and verification of cantonment sites and barracks as well as training centers. Most cantonment sites are near collapse because of the lack of logistical support,” Maj. Gemechu said during the opening session of the 19th CTSAMVM Meeting of the Technical Committee in Juba, on Tuesday.

“There is also a critical lack of logistics support to the training centers and other concerns such as the lack of training syllabi at the centers and lack of clear directives on dates of graduation and funding.”

“This is of great concern for the unification of forces,” he added.

Last month, the Joint Transitional Security Committee said more than 40,000 Necessary Unified Forces, including VIP protection forces had completed their training.

However, JTSC postponed their graduation to June and July.

Total Page Visits: 23 - Today Page Visits: 23