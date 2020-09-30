30th September 2020
Cuei-bet County ‘revenge killings’ death toll rise to 11

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 8 hours ago

File: Cuei bet County, Lakes state. |Courtesy

The death toll from last week’s fighting in Cueibet County of Lakes State has risen to 11, an official has said.

This is after a renewed attack on an area called Agang-rial on Monday.

Two other people have also been seriously wounded in the fresh clashes.

Last week, eight people reportedly died in a revenge related attack following the killing of a woman in a night robbery.

The former commissioner of Cuei-bet County, Joseph Malook Akut described the killings as disturbing and planned.

“They just run from house to house shooting people,” Malook told Eye Radio this morning. “And they went to a certain town called Agang-rial, they start fighting…a total of seven from Ayiel side and four from Pagoor side.”

Mr. Malook added that calm has returned to the area.

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

In July, President Salva Kiir launched the disarmament campaign in parts of the country in an attempt to end the cycle of violence in the restive states.

The campaign targets armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas, among other areas.

But a survey released recently by the South Sudan Network on Small Arms said some communities have rejected President Kiir’s conflict resolution initiative, arguing it could leave them vulnerable to raids.

30th September 2020

