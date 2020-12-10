10th December 2020
Cueibet prisons director killed in revenge attack

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Open-air prison in Cueibet in May 2018 | Credit | UNMISS

The director of prisons in Cueibet County in Lakes State has been shot dead in what appears to be a revenge attack.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

According to the former acting police spokesperson of the defunct Gok state, the 42-year-old Makol Mathiang was shot dead at around 7 while returning home from work.

Machar Mouriel stated the late had gone to visit inmates when he got attacked 50 meters away from Mayath prison.

“As per the attackers’ testimony, one of their relatives was killed some years back by his relatives,” he told Eye Radio.

The late Makol Mathiang was a Major in the police service.

Mouriel said the attackers reportedly fled to their village.

He stressed that the police foiled an attempt by the family of the slain director to avenge him.

“We managed to stop them so that the law will take its course,” Mouriel added.

Cueibet prisons director killed in revenge attack

