Cueibet road ambush leaves one dead

An attack on a commercial vehicle in Lakes State has left one person dead and another one wounded.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling from Cueibet County to Rumbek on Friday when it was ambushed by armed youth in Chumnyiel area.

The unidentified armed men reportedly shot at the vehicle, killing Dr. John Chol Mawan.

One trader who was also in the commercial vehicle was shot in the leg.

“The late was traveling from Cueibet VSF compound going to Rumbek when they reached an area called Chumnyiel, they were ambushed by unknown youth,” the former commissioner of Cueibet County, Joseph Malook told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“They started firing at the vehicle and shot the late Chol and injured another trader who was in the vehicle. But the driver managed to run until they reached Abiriu in the defunct Gok state.”

The late Dr. Chol was said to be an employee of VSF organization in Cueibet.

Authorities there are yet to identify the killers.

“The local authority is trying to identify the killers. Until now the security organs and local authorities are trying to get information about those who killed the person,” Malook explained.

Road ambushes are common across the country.

Observers blame it on the proliferation of firearms in the hands of civilians.

Several disarmament campaigns have proved futile as collected guns reportedly find their way back into the hands of local youth locally known as Gelweng.

