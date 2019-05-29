29th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Music | National News   |   DDR to demobilize child soldiers in cantonment sites

DDR to demobilize child soldiers in cantonment sites

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 10 hours ago

Newly released child soldiers wait in a line for their registration during the release ceremony in Yambio, South Sudan. PHOTO: Stefanie Glinski/AFP/Getty Images

The National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission says it will ensure persons below the age of 18 years are not included in the unified armed forces in South Sudan.

The parties to the peace agreement are currently conducting security sector reforms which including cantonment, training and deployment of a unified army within the next six months.

According to the DDR, a verification exercise to demobilized child soldiers will be conducted across the country.

UNICEF says there are about 19,000 children associated with the armed groups in South Sudan.

File: A young soldier reaches for a lighter for his cigarette at the Sudan People’s Liberation Army headquarters in Bentiu, South Sudan.   PHOTO: Pete Muller/AP

Between 2014 and 2018, about 4,000 children were released and reunited with their families mainly in Gbudue, Boma and Unity states.

Oluku Andrew, DDR National Coordinator said they will visit all military bases and cantonment sites within the next six months.

“So the plan is to go and sensitize the forces across South Sudan and then verify if children are within their ranks before the unification of the forces,” he said.

Earlier this month, a team comprised of DDR, SSPDF, UNMISS and UNICEF traveled to Greater Unity states to sensitize the soldiers, and verify the number of children associated with armed groups in the area.

The DDR Commission is a government institution mandated to demobilization and reintegration ex-combatants in the country.

Popular Stories
Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion 1

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 2

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir 5

Sudan’s Military Council leader in Juba for talks with Kiir

Published Monday, May 27, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police arrest former SSFA boss Chabur Goc

Published 7 hours ago

Twic & N.Liech officials call for calm & restraint amid violence

Published 9 hours ago

”Leaking roof” forces TNLA MPs to conduct business at Freedom hall tent

Published 9 hours ago

MP calls for disarmament after killing of Ugandan nationals in W.Lakes

Published 10 hours ago

DDR to demobilize child soldiers in cantonment sites

Published 10 hours ago

Nat’l Dialogue Co-chair apologizes to Yau Yau over ‘ill-informed’ remarks

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.