Deadly Luri bridge gets 86 million pounds

Author : Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

A crane pulls out the wreckage of the landcruiser that overturned with 12 people at Luri River bridge on Saturday August 10, 2019 near Juba.

The National Legislative assembly has allocated 86 million South Sudanese Pounds for the construction of the deadly Luri Bridge near Juba.

The funds were endorsed as part of the fiscal year budget allocated to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

Luri River has claimed several lives as people try to cross it.

The bridge collapsed in 2012 and ever since, it floods when there are heavy rains.

Just last week, the overflowing river dragged a land cruiser into the water killing six people; including women and children.

Three months ago, two people also drowned while trying to cross the same river.

At least six people drowned after a vehicle carrying mourners disappeared into the same Luri River in 2017.

Members of the public have strongly criticized the government for allowing the river to continue to kill people every year despite its proximity to the capital, Juba.

The Chairperson of the Committee for Finance and Economic Planning at the national parliament, David Nailo said the assembly directs the Ministry of Roads to begin construction of the bridge with immediate effect.

“Every year this river takes people. The Ministry of Roads and Bridges to immediately construct Luri Bridge and should start the work next week,” Hon. Nailo said.

“There are many companies here, especially the one doing good roads in the city, you should contract them,” he added.

He was speaking during the third and final reading of the fiscal year 2019/202 budget on Wednesday.

