Defrocked Jonglei archbishop rejects defrocking

The embattled archbishop of the Jonglei State Internal Province has declared his intentions to continue to serve the dioceses as a sovereign entity.

Bishop Akur Ngong said they will be autonomous from the larger Episcopal Church of South Sudan until his tenure ends in 2028.

Akur was dethroned last week by the head of the Anglicans communion in South Sudan, Archbishop and Primate Justin Badi Arama.

The church accused archbishop Akur of violating the ECSS constitution and dividing followers, a charge immediately dismissed by Akur.

Archbishop Badi Arama announced that the church no longer recognizes Akur Ngong as the head of all the dioceses in Jonglei State.

“After nine months of prayers and other approaches helping failed,” Archbishop Arama stated, “we do hereby issue this standing order defrocking Akurdit from the episcopacy and declaring the Diocese of Bor vacant.”

But the office of archbishop Akur insists that his removal is illegal.

On Sunday, the defiant cleric was seen leading a mass in Jonglei state.

He reportedly mobilized local chiefs to reject his removal and show support for his ecclesiastical mandate.

“Archbishop Ruben Akurdiit rejected the unconstitutional dismissal led by Justin Badi, because the three dioceses of Baidiit, Makuac and Cuei-Keer that gave Akurdit the problem were passed by the house of bishops and after they were passed, it was declared by the consular,” says Phillip Maluak, press secretary.

“After that Justin Badi said it would be discussed in 2021. So, there is nobody above the constitution and thus, Akurdit proceeded with the enthronement of the bishops. We are not a breakaway group but we will be autonomous until his term ends.”

There are more than nine Diocese under the Jonglei state Internal Province, governed by the Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

On Monday, the Secretary-General of the Council of Churches told Eye Radio that he cannot comment on the disobedience by Archbishop Akur Ngong.