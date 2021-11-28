Delegates recommends for construction of dams to mitigate floods

The 5th Governors Forum has recommended for construction of dams, canals, dykes and water ways to control and mitigate the impact of flooding in the country.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, nearly the entire population in 27 counties across South Sudan have been affected or displaced by floods.

Livelihood and farm lands have reportedly been submerged by the devastating floods causing famine concerns for the residents there.

Jonglei and Unity states are the most affected states accounting for over half of its population affected.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater.

Governors of the ten states and the three Chief administrators of Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng gathered in Juba between 22nd and 26th November to discuss their achievements, challenges and suggest way forward.

The forum was organized by the office of the President in partnership with UN Development Programme or UNDP.

The 5th Governors forum was under the theme “role of states and special administrative areas in the implementation of R-ARCSS for peaceful, stable and prosperous South Sudan.”

During the five day forum, the participants deliberated on peace and security, governance as well as basic services.

Under peace and security, the governors affirmed their commitment for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

They also resolved to continue holding grass root peace initiatives to end communal and cattle raiding in the country.

The governors and chief administrators also resolved to regulate movement of cattle to avoid conflict between pastoralists and farmers.

Under governance, delegates to the 5th Governors conference urge the council of states to end intra and interstate boundary disputes between some states and administrative areas.

The conference also urge the citizens to adhere to coronavirus preventive measures and get vaccinated.

Among the recommendations adopted with amendment yesterday, the conference urges the Presidency to expedite the graduation of necessary unified forces.

They also recommend the need for peaceful disarmament across the country.

The over 100 participants however, endorse holding of a peace conference between Unity state and Ruweng Administrative area and other states having similar disputes to resolve their differences.

The governors agreed to adopt severe measures to curb corruption in government institutions.

The 5th Governors conference also urged the unity government to upgrade the border commission to deal with disputes with neighboring countries that are encroaching South Sudan border.

Other recommendations include, establishment of traditional authority councils, provide assistance to people affected by floods and improve teachers working condition to motivate and enhance performance.

