9th November 2020
Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president

Authors: Charles Wote | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaks at a function on July 1, 2020. He has been the president since 2011 and no election has been held since... | Credit | Facebook

Delegates at the ongoing National Dialogue conference have endorsed a proposal limiting presidential terms to only two, each with five years.

After the independence of South Sudan in 2011, the country adopted a presidential system of governance characterized by decentralization.

The 2011 transitional constitution of South Sudan states that a president can run for office several times if he is nominated by his political party.

However, in 2013, the country plunged into a civil war that political analysts attribute to power struggle within the ruling SPLM party.

Some suggested a term limit to prevent future power wrangles and conflicts.

“We proposed five years. And if you win the election and go for two terms, that is 10 years,” said Zachariah Deng Majok, delegate.

The national conference started in Juba on November 3, 2020 under the theme: “Come lets dialogue, come let’s heal our nation.”

President Salva Kiir launched the initiative in 2017 to unite, reconcile, and project the country’s future.

The process has been criticized by some members of the public and the main opposition group, SPLM-IO.

The party led by First Vice President also declined an invitation to participate in the conference, arguing the issues raised have already been addressed by the revitalized peace agreement signed two years ago.

Resolutions of the conference are expected to be incorporated into the Constitution of South Sudan.

